Last Man Standing season 8 episode 19 spoilers: A bowling battle







What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 8 episode 19? We’ve got a new installment coming entitled “The Big LeBaxter” and when you think about the subject matter, it feels pretty much perfect. This is an episode that is about bowling. As someone who has played bowling (and done terribly at it) many times over the years, it does feel like there is the potential for this to be chaos and then some. Rest assured, though — it should be the right side of chaos. Who doesn’t want a great family rivalry?

For a few more details on what’s coming, including the arrival of a notable guest star, be sure to check out the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 19 synopsis:

When Rev. Paul recruits Kyle and Mandy to the church bowling team, Mike is left with two unappealing options for Team Baxter – Ryan and Jen. Meanwhile, Vanessa anxiously awaits an endorsement from the Teacher’s Association for her Assembly campaign and Kristin and Chuck worry they have offended Ed with their old age jokes in the all-new “The Big LeBaxter” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 16 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-819) (TV-PG D, L)

One of the things that we do love about this episode is that, more so than anything else, we’re getting a chance in order to see the continuation of stuff we’ve seen all season. Take, for example, Vanessa’s campaign. The show is taking their time with it, and we know that there’s another big one coming in the form of Kristin giving birth. That one-two punch of notable storylines should keep you entertained through the end of the season … which looks like it will be at around episode 21. Filming was forced to conclude early, after all, and it doesn’t appear as though anyone is going back in the near future. We’ll enjoy whatever we have here coming up.

