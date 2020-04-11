The Last Kingdom season 4 video: A look behind the scenes







In just over two weeks, The Last Kingdom season 4 is going to be premiering on Netflix. Isn’t there plenty of reasons for excitement there? We’re diving into new adventures, ones that will likely be stuffed full of all sorts of twists and turns.

While you may have to wait for a little while in order to see it, you don’t have to wait to take a new look behind the scenes! In the video below, actress Eliza Butterworth takes a look at some of the stories that are coming this season, including giving us a new opportunity to see what it looks like arriving to set. You see her getting on her hair and makeup, what it’s like transforming into Aelswith, and how she is able to pull off some of those looks.

This video does a good job of showing you the immense scale that The Last Kingdom uses for some of its episodes — these are often long days that include a lot of different challenges, whether it be having to tackle difficult situations or filming right in the middle of the night.

We wouldn’t say that this video gives you all that much of a sense of the story ahead, but we think that it’s going to hold firm to the world of the Saxons at this time. It’s a dive into history to see how some of these characters deal with changing allegiances, advances, war, peace, and political upheaval. Hopefully, we’ll have a great season ahead for Aelswith as she experiences some of the world transforming around her.

As we inch closer to the April 26 release date for season 4, we’re more than confident that some other details on The Last Kingdom we’ll surface. We’ll look forward to passing them off every single step of the way. If you haven’t seen the show yet, isn’t this the perfect time to catch up? It has a very loyal following for a reason…

