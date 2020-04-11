Saturday Night Live at Home: Will there be a host tonight?







Coming up tonight on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to see something totally different in Saturday Night Live at Home. This is a version of the NBC sketch show that is done entirely remotely, and it could be one of the strangest television viewing experiences we’ve had a chance to see over the last few years.

So what do we know about the special? For starters, it’s going to air at the same time that all episodes of the sketch show have — think in terms of 11:30 p.m. Eastern time. As for how long it’s going to be, NBC has the series scheduled for the full run time of 90 minutes … but we’ll wait and see if that is actually the case. There won’t be an audience, and we’re not even sure how schedule changes and the like are going to work. There is no confirmed host or musical guest, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few celebrity cameos mixed in here at some point. (One of the safest bets is Scarlett Johansson, given her real-life relationship to Colin Jost.) There could also be some sort of musical guest.

Based on some of the current reporting that is out there, one of the things we’re anticipating for this special is a chance to see a lot of Weekend Update. With the format of this particular sketch, there’s no real need for Jost and Michael Che to be in-studio together in order to do it. There are some other sketches, like game-show parodies or newsmagazine spoofs, that could work with cast members from different places.

While we’re sure that this is going to look and feel very much different from anything that we’ve seen from SNL over the years, there’s a good chance it will be funny. At the very least, we’re sure that it will be memorable.

