Saturday Night Live return date revealed, with special programming







For those of you eager to get more Saturday Night Live sooner rather than later, we do come bearing some good news. Today, NBC has confirmed that there will be some content coming from the famed cast sooner rather than later.

Yet, it’s not going to be the same version of the show that you’ve seen over the years. According to a new report from Deadline, there will be some content airing Saturday (go figure) at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time. The precise roster of people appearing on the show remains to be seen, as does the length of the actual program. Yet, signs point to it featuring at least some iteration of Weekend Update. All of the show will be done remotely, meaning that you probably won’t be seeing any cast members in the same room together.

We do understand fully the reasoning behind bringing SNL back on the air right now. We’re talking here, after all, about a late-night institution, and we also think to go along with this that we all need a good laugh at this point with everything that is going on in the world. This show means a lot to people out there and it has plenty of material to tap into. Even if it’s just half an hour and there is no official host, that’s fine — we’ll take more or less whatever we can get.

Of course, the one final question we’re left to wonder is this: Will it really be life? Logistically, what SNL is pulling off here is going to be very difficult even without considering that part of the equation. We hope that this is something that could be continued over the next several weeks, leading at least into the end of the season.

