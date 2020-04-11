Chicago PD season 7 episode 20 sneak peek: Atwater’s undercover deal







Chicago PD season 7 episode 20 is going to be the last installment of the season. That’s not something that we’re altogether excited about, mostly because we wanted to see and experience more. Yet, we can’t dispute that it’s happening. It’s an early, unexpected finale, but it should serve as a chance to get to know some of our heroes a little bit better.

Also, it’s a chance to see Atwater and Rojas undercover amidst a big gun-trafficking scheme that is threatening to upend a lot of the city. The sneak peek below shows these two characters right in the thick of things, and dealing with a buyer who seems to have no problem making them angry and uncomfortable. Atwater has to complete the transaction in order to jump ahead to the next part of his plan, but in the process, he’s having to deal with racism being thrown right in his face. He can’t react to it and instead, he has to move forward and know that punishment is coming.

As challenging as what he’s facing in this sneak peek may be, we have a feeling that it’s only the tip of the iceberg as the story progresses. You are going to see some of Kevin’s past integrated within this episode in some rather surprising ways, and he’s going to have to figure out how to contend with whatever comes out. We’re going to learn more about some of his earlier days and there’s a lot of drama that could come with that.

In the end, remember this — while this may not have been planned as the final Chicago PD of the season, it may still leave an emotional impact. That’s especially the case when you remember that this story will likely linger for most of the next few weeks.

