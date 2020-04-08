Chicago PD season 7 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Atwater’s surprise







Next week on NBC Chicago PD season 7 episode 20 is going to air, and you can rest assured that it will be important. Yet, it wasn’t meant to be the season finale as it ultimately now is.

Much like we’ve covered for Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, we’re in a situation on this show where filming was forced to stop earlier than expected due to things going on in the real world. With that, the creative teams have the challenge of making these already-designed stories into something befitting the final episode of a season. They may not feel like finales — we can’t guarantee any sort of huge cliffhangers — but they remain very much exciting. We’re personally quite happy that there will be some big stuff for Atwater in this episode, given that LaRoyce Hawkins is traditionally underrated as a performer.

For some more news on Chicago PD and what’s to come, be sure to check out the full season 7 episode 20 synopsis below:

04/15/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater goes undercover to take down a gun-trafficking ring, but discovers an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization. TV-14

One of the things we’re curious to learn within this episode for Atwater is some of what he’s done prior to being a part of Intelligence. Every character within this world has got a past, and it’s clear that there could be a lot of cool stuff with him that we don’t quite know. Even if there is no clear resolution within this episode, we’re at least thinking that this episode could be a great opportunity to set up some more things for him down the road. Suffice it to say, we’re eager for the show to look into some of that. (At least we already know that there will be a Chicago PD season 8 down the road — isn’t that comforting in times like these?)

