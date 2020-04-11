NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 19 sneak peek: Sebastian is injured!







Just in case you wanted a taste of some of the drama that is coming up on NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 19, we’re getting a taste of it. We know that Sebastian has been working in order to be as strong as possible in the field, but let’s face it — there’s only so much one guy can do when he’s facing off against several.

In the sneak peek below from Sunday’s new episode “Monolith,” you see Sebastian and Patton walk out of a technology conference when they bear witness to a kidnapping that is happening right in front of their eyes. The moment he sees it happen, Sebastian does his best in order to be a hero, chasing after the kidnappers. Unfortunately, he’s beaten and eventually tossed down the stairs while the guilty parties take off. Their kidnapping was successful, and now the NCIS team has their work cut out for them trying to figure out how to help the woman in need.

As for Sebastian, the good news is that it doesn’t feel like the injuries he suffers are going to be life-threatening. Yet, at the same time this cannot feel good. He’s going to be spending a little bit of time trying to nurse his wounds and get to the other side. We don’t think he should regret all that much, though, given that he was totally in the moment and he didn’t have a whole lot of time in order to call for backup.

Let’s hope that this storyline is going to be a meaty one — we do think that Sebastian is going to want justice over what happened to him. Along the way, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the other team members help him out and force him to recover. We don’t want to see some of his injuries go from bad to worse here!

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now in regards to this episode and what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







