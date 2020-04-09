NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 20 spoilers: One crazy case







All signs point to NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 20 being one of the most bananas episodes of the season — and ironically, it’s also poised to be the finale. It may not be necessarily coined such, though, mostly because it was never intended to be the end.

Because of what is going on at present in the real world, we are living in largely unprecedented times. TV schedules are changing left and right, and it is leaving CBS scrambling to make some programming changes. We know that for Sunday nights in late April/early May, you will see them turn to airing some feature films as a way to facilitate some family viewing. It’s interesting that they don’t just go ahead and air The Amazing Race there, but it ultimately is what it is.

Luckily, if this does end up being the last episode of the Scott Bakula series for a while, signs point towards it being particularly inventive in fun. It could really take on some local legends and a murder victim who had an interest in wanting to investigate them further.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead here, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Predators” – The team investigates the death of a Naval microbiologist whose hobby as a “myth buster” resulted in his death at the hands of a legendary bayou creature. Also, Agent Khoury conducts an investigation into previous actions of Deputy Director Van Cleef, who recently demoted her for misguided allegations that she exhibited poor judgment, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, April 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Sound intriguing? The case should be fun, but it’s also good to see that the writers are going back into the Hannah story from earlier this season. If it does turn out that this episode is the finale, it would be nice to get a little bit of closure here. That way, we don’t have to worry about this entering a season 7 (provided it happens).

