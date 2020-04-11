NCIS season 18: Could renewal news be announced soon?







At the moment, it feels like almost a sure thing that an NCIS season 18 renewal is going to be ordered by CBS. Because of that, it’s really just a matter of timing. The network has to get all of their ducks in a row and ensure that the order happens.

So is it possible that a season 18 could be ordered before the final episode of the season airs on Tuesday night? We know that it would be a rather fun thing to have, since it may ease some concerns and allow the creative team to plan a little bit more for the future. With that being said, for now it feels unlikely. CBS isn’t going to announce renewal news over the weekend, and Monday (the day after Easter) tends to be a slow news day by and large. With businesses all running on different schedules due to the present health crisis, everything could be delayed longer than usual.

It’s with this in mind that we’d consider it a surprise, and a joy, if we learn about an NCIS renewal at some point in April. This would be somewhat atypical, given that in past years we’ve seen good news unveiled before we got around to May.

But in the end, there is no cause for concern. There will be more new episodes pending some shock announcement, and the only reason why we could finish the season without a renewal is due more to when the last episode is airing. It’s not due to some panic that is settling in behind the scenes.

Rest assured, we’ll have more news on a potential renewal as it trickles in … but not that we’re seeing the show come off of some of its most-watched episodes of the season the past month or so.

Do you want to see an NCIS season 18 renewal in the near future?

