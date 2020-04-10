NCIS season 17 episode 20 sneak peeks: Gibbs & Christopher Lloyd’s Joe







Coming up on NCIS season 17 episode 20 on Tuesday night, we’re going to be seeing an installment in “The Arizona” that should prove to be emotional … but also supremely well-acted. How can it not be when you’ve got Christopher Lloyd thrown into the mix?

In the first of the two sneak peeks below from the upcoming episode, there is an opportunity in order to see none other than Lloyd make his debut as Joe Smith. What we know about this man is that he is accused of taking a Purple Heart, and he doesn’t seem to be that resistant in denying it. He openly admits to the crime! Why he does that remains a mystery, and he seems to have some demands before he talks … including a root bear. This scene is actually pretty funny, especially when you get to the part where Gibbs questions whether or not a man Joe’s age can really flee the scene of a crime.

As the episode goes along, Joe will claim that he is a survivor from Pearl Harbor who wants his remains left on the USS Arizona, but a question still remains — can he be trusted? That is something that Gibbs and remainder of the team will need to figure out, and throughout this episode, they will try to do that. Yet, the second sneak peek shows that there is tension between Vance and Gibbs especially on the latter’s handling of the case, as Vance wants Joe charged for some of what he has done. There’s only going to be so much patience that Vance or the remainder of the team is going to have with this man.

