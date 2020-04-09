NCIS season 17 episode 20 photo: Mark Harmon, Christopher Lloyd tease







We’re just five days away now from the final NCIS season 17 episode airing on CBS, and this is one stuffed full of emotion. You’ve got Christopher Lloyd coming up in an especially notable guest arc, so why not check out a new photo of him and Mark Harmon working to make the episode great!

The image above offers you a look behind the scenes at this episode, where you can see the two actors engaged in some sort of conversation. You don’t often see photos like this released for an NCIS episode, so we do think it serves as a reminder of what the sketch show has here — they understand the value that Lloyd brings to the table. He’s an acclaimed actor who has so many fantastic screen credits to his name, and they are going to use him, most likely, for virtually whatever they can.

If you haven’t had a chance to hear too much about this episode as of yet, you’re going to see Christopher taking on the part of Joe Smith. What do we know about him at the moment? It’s mostly that the man claims to be a survivor of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, and he is someone who wants to find a way to be laid to rest with everyone he served with. Yet, there’s a problem: There is no guarantee that he is precisely who he claims to be. That’s what Gibbs will be wrestling with throughout this episode. Be prepared for Harmon and Lloyd to go toe-to-toe. Even if Gibbs learns that Smith is who he claims to be, there could be a few other twists and turns that show up before the hour is over.

