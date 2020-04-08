NCIS season 17 episode 20 promo: Gibbs vs. Christopher Lloyd







Tonight, NCIS debuted their first look at season 17 episode 20 entitled “The Arizona” — a powerful hour that should serve as the finale. It’s interesting that CBS is not actively promoting this as the final episode of the season, but we’re not seeing any evidence that there’s going to be any more. We’d prepare for this to be an emotional send-off to season 17, and it’s one that will feature a powerful performance from screen legend Christopher Lloyd.

For some more news when it comes to NCIS in video form, be sure to watch our latest discussion on what the 400th episode could be below! Once you do that, be sure to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist. We’ll have more coverage as this finale nears.

If you haven’t heard the news as of yet, you are going to be seeing Lloyd stop by in this episode as Joe Smith, a man in his nineties who claims that he was a part of The Arizona at Pearl Harbor. He wants his ashes laid to rest alongside those he served with, but there is still a question here that lingers: Can you take his word for it? Is Joe really someone to be trusted? Gibbs wants him to prove that he is who he claims he is, but that’s when Joe lashes out at him. He wants him to do the research rather than the other way around.

Throughout this episode, we’re going to see a fascinating investigation by the entire NCIS team to get to the bottom of Joe’s claims — yet in true show fashion, we imagine that things are going to be a little bit more complicated than they at first appear. How could they not be? This is a show that likes to throw as many different twists and turns at the wall as humanly possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on NCIS, including other discussion on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 17 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to then also stick around for some other news regarding the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







