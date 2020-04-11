How to Get Away with Murder season 6: Will Asher appear again?







Are we done with Asher on How to Get Away with Murder? We know that the character is dead, but there are always flashbacks, dream sequences, and a whole lot more.

Yet, at the end of the day, it seems like the series is moving forward rather than looking back on the dearly departed. After all, it appears as though Matt McGorry isn’t going to be turning back on the show moving forward. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor made it clear that there was one more scene he shot … and it didn’t end up making the final cut for the series finale:

This was the end of Asher. We actually we did shoot a scene for the final episode that ended up not making the cut, so yeah, this will be the final time you see Asher on screen.

There is something rather sad about that, but we do actually have a fitting send-off now to Asher as a character. Think about it this way — we had a chance to see him deliver a final message to Michaela, Connor, and Oliver that was meaningful. He encouraged the three of them to find a way to move forward with their lives after everything horrible that they’ve all gone through. We also had a toast to him, we know Asher’s killer, and there is a chance to move forward.

In the end, we do understand where Asher was coming from prior to the time he passed away. He was trying to see the bigger picture and help his family more so than anything else. He didn’t want his friends to him and in the end, it seems like he’s been forgiven. For them, it’s onto the next chapter.

What do you think Asher’s legacy will be on How to Get Away with Murder?

