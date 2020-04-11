American Idol sneak peek: Watch an unseen Franklin Boone performance







Franklin Boone has shown himself to be a contender on American Idol season 18, and he was recently named to be a part of the top 20.

So how did he get to where he is? Like many other contestants this season, there were some performances from Franklin that were cut for time — this weekend’s new episode will help to make up for that.

In the sneak peek below, you can see one of Franklin’s performances from Hollywood Week that didn’t end up making it to air — it’s an emotional number from John Mayer that seems to capture the attention of most of the audience. We knew that it was good enough to get him through to the next round before he even sang it here, but this just gave us all the more confidence that he can make it fairly far.

The purpose of both Sunday and next Sunday’s new episodes of American Idol is allowing us to have an opportunity to get to know the top 20 a little bit better. We’ll have some opportunities to better understand their stories and through that, hopefully find ourselves rooting for them even more than we were before. This is also going to allow for the producers to have some time in order to figure out what they want to do with their remaining episodes. Because of what is going on in the country right now, it’s hard to imagine that there are going to be traditional performance shows … but there may be another way to ensure that some of these people still shine.

