American Idol season 18: Technology may guide its future







As we prepare for American Idol season 18 to finish up its Hawaii-based performances this weekend, there are questions aplenty on the future. After all, nobody has much of a clear sense as to what the future is going to hold.

Let’s make one thing clear: It doesn’t seem as though doing performance shows from a studio is going to happen anytime soon. Because of that, the series may be looking at taking a more technological approach. That could mean having the performers do songs from their own homes, while the judges could offer critiques from wherever they are, as well. It could end up being a bizarre experiment, given we don’t know how you sync up a singer with a band or even if you have a band. Nonetheless, it does feel like the show will go on … eventually.

Speaking in a new interview with TMZ, Ryan Seacrest did his best to try and explain some of what producers are thinking about right now:

With safety being a priority … we do [still] want to deliver all of this season. We want to put on these performance episodes [and] we want to put on the episodes that allow America to vote for their favorites to get to an American Idol winner this season. How will we do that? We haven’t fully decided. We’re looking at all the different options. I think we see the obvious ways people are using technology now on the air and on social media. So, I think we’re trying to push the limits of technology and explore any type of technology that may be available to us to deliver the performance, to deliver the judges’ comments, and to deliver America being able to vote, so that we make it through the whole season.

There’s no guarantee that any of this will happen and, even if it does, it’s almost impossible to imagine that it will be live. Technology is far too fickle to be trusted in circumstances like this.

