Magnum PI season 2 return ratings solid; The Blacklist surges up







Even though Magnum PI went on an extremely long hiatus these past several weeks, it just so turns out that viewers are very much eager to still watch it. The ratings proof is clear from what we saw last night.

Per the newly-released numbers, the big Kumu-centric story last night (wasn’t that a great episode?) ended up generating a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 7.2 million viewers, the largest total audience of the night. This is actually the second-most-watched episode of the show this season, as it’s only trailing the Hawaii Five-0 crossover from the start of the year. We don’t think we needed to tell you that this show is probably coming back, but it’s probably coming back. It’s proof that sometimes, a series just needs the perfect timeslot to shine and Peter Lenkov shows have carved a great home for themselves on Fridays. (This season is up almost 10% in total viewers from season 1, and the season 1 numbers were inflated slightly by the premiere and post-AFC Championship Game airings.)

The good news wasn’t just exclusively for Magnum PI last night, as MacGyver posted a 0.7 rating and around 6.4 million viewers — a slight decrease from last week, but numbers still that CBS can be very much happy with. We’d hope that both of these shows would be renewed by the end of the month.

As for The Blacklist, there is some very good news for the James Spader drama last night! The latest new episode “Twammie Ullulaq” ended up getting its best rating of the season in a 0.7 rating, further justifying the show’s recent renewal for a season 8. Typically shows have a tendency to lose viewership in the spring, but we’re seeing surges for many programs due mostly to the current health crisis that is forcing many viewers to stay at home.

