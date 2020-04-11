The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 promo: Is Katarina after Ilya?







The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 is set to arrive on NBC this weekend, and it seems already like Ilya Koslov could be in some trouble. Who is after him? That could all be a matter of perspective.

In the new promo below for this episode (entitled “Gordon Kemp”), Ilya seems to be of the belief that he is being hunted down by none other than Katarina Rostova. He’s paranoid over her presence and clearly seems to be on the verge of a breakdown.

Yet, is everything quite as it seems here? That’s where Raymond Reddington tries to come in with some encouraging words. He tells Ilya that Katarina is dead — or at least that this is what he thinks, given that James Spader’s character was present at the time that she was seemingly eradicated from the world. We know that this is not the case, but there’s no clear indicator that Reddington knows this as of yet.

So is Katarina really paying Ilya a visit? We don’t think so, mostly because we can’t imagine her turning up to him so soon after everything that went down in the midseason finale — sure, it may not feel like it is that soon, but given that Katarina was off the grid for so long in the first place, it would be for her. We think this is more of a figment of Ilya’s imagination to a certain extent — sure, there was someone watching him, but we don’t quite think it is Katarina. There are some other candidates clearly out there!

