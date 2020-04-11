Magnum PI season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Magnum, Higgins play a couple







Curious to learn more about Magnum PI season 2 episode 16? There’s another installment next week, and it could be about love. Or, at least kind of about love. It’s about a romantic bus tour, but Magnum and Higgins aren’t exactly going to be on there to profess their feelings for each other. Instead, they’ll be there as a part of a new case, trying to pretend that they are together in order to get results.

Unfortunately, there are going to be a few other twists and turns within this story for the two of them — let’s just say that this episode isn’t going to be much of a slow stroll for the two of them. They are going to have to work, and work quickly, in order to get results.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“Farewell to Love” – While Magnum and Higgins are undercover as a couple on a romantic bus tour working a case, they must switch gears when one of the love birds on the trip is murdered and evidence is quickly deteriorating in the Hawaiian heat. Also, TC is shaken when he runs into his ex-girlfriend who’s visiting the island on her honeymoon, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The irony within this episode is that while Magnum and Higgins are pretending to be together, TC is actually going to be feeling some pain over love from his past. That may be where the title for the episode is coming from, as TC may be feeling as though love for him isn’t really possible anymore. We still believe in the guy, but sometimes finding the person you care about is easier said than done. There’s probably going to be quite the journey for him over time.

There are many more episodes coming in the weeks ahead, so you do have a lot to look forward to still. Stay tuned…

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 2 episode 16?

