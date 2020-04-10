Dynasty season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Fallon’s wedding-gift search







Want to get a further idea as to what’s ahead when it comes to Dynasty season 3 episode 18? This is an episode that is about secrets … but also one about big events. From one vantage point, we’ll be seeing an event that is tied to charity. Meanwhile, there’s another one that will have a thing or two to do with a wedding. Isn’t that romantic? Well, it’s however romantic a storyline on a show like this can be.

One of the most interesting things about this episode is the title — “You Make Being a Priest Sound Like Something Bad.” There are so many different ways you can read that, but a lot of them are probably going to be tied to something ridiculous and over-the-top within this installment.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Dynasty season 3 episode 18 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

KEEPING SECRETS – Blake (Grant Show) gets closer to finalizing an important deal while Cristal’s (Daniella Alonso) big charity event approaches. Fallon (Liz Gillies) searches out the perfect wedding gift for Liam (Adam Huber), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets a lesson in friendship from Colby (Sam Adegoke). Also starring Alan Dale, Robert Christopher Riley, Elaine Hendrix, Maddison Brown and San Underwood. Elodie Keene directed the episode written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr (#318). Original airdate 4/17/2020.

As for what happens beyond this episode, that is where things start to become a little bit unclear. It’s with that in mind that the biggest advice we can offer is simply this: Enjoy this episode every single step of the way. We know that there is going to be more story on the show eventually, so be sure to hang onto that for however long you possibly can.

