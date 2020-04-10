Is Hawaii Five-0 new tonight on CBS? What’s left for these characters







Is Hawaii Five-0 new tonight on CBS? For those who are curious to get an answer, consider this article your source.

Alas, we wish we had some happy news to tell you … but we really don’t. There is no new Hawaii Five-0 tonight, mostly because there is no more Hawaii Five-0 for the entire series. Last week’s installment marked the series finale and the end of the line. The show had a spectacular ten-year run and over the course of that, there were wonderful opportunities to watch the journey of McGarrett, Danny, and many other characters. Alas, Steve has now left the island, though it does seem as though Five-0 will live on.

So while the main show is over, rest assured that there are some other ways still that the legacy will persist. For example, there is still Magnum PI on the air, and we know that at least two characters in Noelani and Duke are going to be appearing over there a little bit later this season. (You can read more about that over at the link here.) Meanwhile, a former Five-0 cast member in Jorge Garcia has lined up a guest spot over on MacGyver. Both of these shows are similar tonally to what we had on Hawaii Five-0 for so many years and we think that the spirit will live very much through them.

As for a possible revival down the road, nothing is confirmed and we wouldn’t bank on it — yet, you can’t really ever rule it out in an era where such things are prevalent. For now, the stories of Steve and the rest of the crew will live on in repeats, streaming, and DVD boxed sets. Maybe you’ll get a chance to see more of these characters someday beyond some of the ones that we’ve already mentioned!

Are you going to miss Hawaii Five-0 after having it on the air for so many seasons?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to then also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

