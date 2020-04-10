The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton get AMC talk show







Jeffrey Dean Morgan already has quite the relationship with AMC, courtesy of him appearing as Negan on The Walking Dead. Now, he’s venturing into some entirely new territory as well.

Starting next week, the network will be launching Friday Night in with the Morgans, a series starring Jeffrey alongside his wife and One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton Morgan as the two talk from their farm in upstate New York with a wide array of different guests — including fellow and former co-stars as well as informative people who are going through a lot in this challenging time. It’s a remote-based show, which enables it to be possible in what is a very difficult time. This could prove to be very fascinating, at least if it serves as some sort of reflection to what we have seen from both of the Morgans on social media.

In a statement today, AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group / AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett claims (per THR) that this will serve as a perfect “antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life … It will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”

This is a show that could also prove to be rather relatable to a lot of people out there who are going through their own fair share of challenges during this difficult time. So many people are staying in and, because of that, they could all use a certain respite of their own.

For those who miss The Walking Dead, maybe this will at least give you a chance to see more of Jeffrey Dean Morgan for a while. Remember that there was originally meant to be a new episode of the zombie drama this weekend; due to the health crisis, though, that installment has been delayed indefinitely.

Do you plan on checking this show out?

