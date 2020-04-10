God Friended Me season 2 episode 19 video: Did Corey design God Account?







Who is behind the God Account? That has been at the center of God Friended Me for the entirety of the series’ run, and it brings us to the latest name of note here in Corey Smith. This character, played by Scandal alum Cornelius Smith Jr., is a guy with a lot of technical know-how. We also know that he was not the easiest guy in the world to track down.

Yet, Miles and Cara have now successfully located him, and in the sneak peek below, you can get a little more insight on who he is and some of what makes him tick. This is someone who is incredibly shrewd at what they do, and someone who also came up with some predictive technology that the military was going to be able to use to predict future attacks. He was trying to find a way in order to help the country.

So what happened here? Well, as it turns out Corey’s technology was stolen long ago, and the person who took it may very well be the person responsible for the account. Yet, he doesn’t know who took it, and he can’t confirm that the God Account is using the same code without seeing it. What makes things so difficult for Corey is that he never came clean to his superiors about the stolen code, as he was afraid of losing his job. He’s been searching for it under the radar ever since, and you can see that Miles is starting to get frustrated with the entire idea of the search.

Is Miles starting to lose his faith that the owner of the account can be found? To a certain extent, we get it — he’s been searching for a year and a half and he’s got so many other things on his mind. It’s clear that he still has some feelings for Cara and, beyond just that, he’s also wrestling with his sister’s cancer diagnosis and find a way to help her.

