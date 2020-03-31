God Friended Me season 2 episode 19 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Fugitive’







God Friended Me season 2 episode 19 is going to be the first episode following a short hiatus on April 12. The title is “The Fugitive,” and that alone is enough to send one’s mind in all sorts of interesting directions.

As it turns out, the God Squad is going to be helping a fugitive in some shape or form within this episode … but they’re not a convicted murderer or anything like that. They’ve been accused of a few

For a few more details, be sure to check out the official God Friended Me season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

“The Fugitive” – Miles, Cara and Rakesh try to stay a step ahead of a bounty hunter, Bonnie (Erica Tazel), who’s searching for Miles’ new friend suggestion, a petty criminal-turned-fugitive for evading court. Also, when Miles loses interest in who’s behind the God Account, Rakesh intensifies the search by planning to hack a powerful government super computer that can break through the Account’s firewall, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the real challenges for Miles at the moment on this story is that it’s not so much about who is behind the God Account — instead, it’s more about why they’re doing what they are doing. Also, he’s got some other priorities at the moment including trying to ensure that his sister Ali is okay. Her cancer battle seems to be a big part of this second part of the season, and emotionally he’s getting to a point where he’s being stretched thin. Aren’t these the moments where you’re meant to be assisted by your friends? We like to think so, and clearly this is what Rakesh is going to do his best to do — lend a helping hand when the situation calls for it. Maybe he will eventually get Miles invested again, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to God Friended Me now

What do you most want to check out on God Friended Me season 2 episode 19?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







