Shark Tank: Just the Cheese, Seriously Slime, First Saturday Lime, Neuro







Are you ready for a new episode of Shark Tank airing this weekend on ABC? If you are, consider this preview to be stuffed with great information! We’ve got sneak peeks within (plus valuable links) to the four products featured within the episode: Just the Cheese, Seriously Slime, First Saturday Lime, and Neuro.

Before we do too much else, let’s go ahead and hand down the synopsis for what’s ahead:

An entrepreneur from Madison, Wisconsin, asks the Sharks for a lot of cheddar, hoping he hasn’t bitten off more than he can chew, as he goes all in on his state’s staple food. Can best friends from Los Angeles, California, convince the Sharks to invest in their energy product which keeps people awake and alert on the go? Moms from Evanston, Illinois, try to sell the Sharks on the business of slime with their play-driven environment for kids. Finally, a family of entrepreneurs from Okarche, Oklahoma, pitch their garden product designed to keep homes pest-free without risking harm to those inside.

Now, how about some teases on the products?

First Saturday Lime– The idea behind this product is that it is an eco-friendly insect repellent. It doesn’t use the same dangerous chemicals as some other products that are out there, but it succeeds at keeping bugs out. All you have to do is spray the product outside of your home to create a barrier; meanwhile, you can also sprinkle some around plants.

Seriously Slime – What exactly is this? Well, slime is very popular for kids — especially if you watch Nickelodeon. The object here is to offer up some slimy fun for kids without also it being an enormous mess for parents. Sounds kinda like a win-win, no?

Neuro – So what do we have here? It’s an enormous valuation, and we felt like there had to be some sort of reason for that. As it turns out, this is a way in which to get another source of energy — something that is clean and balanced. This is a line of gum and mints that contain natural caffeine plus some great sources of energy — no sugar, no GMOs, and totally vegan.

Just the Cheese – Finally, here we turn to another product with a big valuation — a line of snack bars that are made entirely of cheese. There are designed to give you some toasty cheese flavor, almost like the crunchy pieces of cheese that fall off of a grilled cheese sandwich.

