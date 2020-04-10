Better Call Saul season 5 episode 9 sneak peek: Jimmy’s got the cash







Better Call Saul season 5 episode 9 is airing on AMC come Monday night, and we’re about to see the result of Jimmy’s journey. Or, is he really Jimmy anymore? Is he Saul Goodman forever now? We think that it is a worthy question.

Throughout Monday’s episode, we saw Jimmy shot at and close to death after he went down to collect the $7 million in bail money. He was taking a big risk in doing this, as he was inching closer to becoming a cartel lawyer in a way that he never had before. He also had a target on his back from plenty of people, including some who clearly wanted him gone. We don’t think you stay the same person anymore after going through something like that. It’s dark, it’s painful, and those memories flood your system. You cannot really perceive a lot of the world the same way again.

Well, Jimmy in the sneak peek below is able to bring the bags full of money to the courthouse to get Lalo out on bail. Yet, what happens from there? That’s a great question. We know that Gus wants Lalo out so that he can succeed in his own mission. Meanwhile, Jimmy’s going to have some serious explaining to do with Kim, given that she was so concerned about him that she went to Lalo herself for more information.

Admittedly, Kim is the part of this that we’re the most worried about here. She’s a weakness for Saul that if someone wants revenge, they can kidnap her or threaten something terrible. If there was ever a reason for Kim to leave this world (whether it be of her own doing or death), it could all stem back to this very point in the story.

How dark do you think that Better Call Saul is going to become this Monday?

