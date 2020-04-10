Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale: Are Teddy & Owen over?







Entering the Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale on ABC Thursday night, we had a number of different questions worth wondering. Take, for example, Richard Webber’s health and well-being. We thought that he would find a way to get through it, but the real question here was how.

Here is where Andrew DeLuca had a chance to be a hero! In the midst of all of the digging that he did for answers, he ended up finding the truth: Cobalt that was getting into his bloodstream. While no one was inclined to believe him at first, they eventually came around. That meant that Richard could be okay after the fact, and DeLuca had a chance for redemption — he got to be in the room for the surgery that happened. It was the one that saved his life.

In the end, Andrew wasn’t so manic at all! He was just angry, upset, and tired.

For some more Grey’s Anatomy video updates, be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article all about the finale! Once you do that, remember that you can then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist. We’ll have some other news coming up before long.

As for some of the other notable events of this episode, we did have a chance to see some great news handed down to Amelia: She had a chance to welcome her baby! Even though Lincoln ended up being called over in order to help with Richard, Amelia had some help courtesy of Bailey in order to ensure that she was a-okay. She made it through and now, she does have a chance to recover.

Now, we get to the other explosive drama at the end of the episode — Owen learning the truth via a badly-timed voicemail that Teddy was sleeping with Tom Koracick. She claims that the two of them sleeping together one final time was goodbye, but was it? Or, is this going to be goodbye to everything in her life in general?

Oh, and if all of this content wasn’t enough, Cormac asked Meredith to get a drink. She said no, but mostly because she was exhausted. Then she helped DeLuca go home.

Related News – When is Grey’s Anatomy season 17 going to premiere on ABC?

What did you think about all of the different events of the Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and then also stick around to get some more insight when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







