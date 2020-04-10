





Entering tonight’s Station 19 season 3 episode 12, we were told that we could be losing a firefighter before the story was over. With that in mind, we watched pretty much the entirety of the episode looking over our shoulder. All things considered, how could we not? This is a show that has already killed off characters before and with that, we know that they’re capable of doing it again.

The moment that we got near the end of the episode, we recognized further who some of the firefighters in general were, exactly. Andy and Jack both found themselves entering the fire at a storage facility and, after the fact, we saw Sullivan enter in order to help.

After we saw Pruitt Herrera enter that fire, though, we had a feeling as to how this was going to end. We kept seeing flash-forwards entering the episode to a scene where Andy and Sullivan were planning their future together, and that included Andy’s father being there at the wedding. He was sick, and yet, he was the one who decided to go on the roof in order to try and save his daughter’s life. He’s always had that impulsive streak but tonight, he decided to act on it in a way that he hasn’t before.

The moment that some of the other firefighters started to realize that Pruitt was on the roof, the more the concern started to escalate. You could get a sense as to how this was all going to end. Pruitt was going to get into the building, rescue Andy and Sullivan, but then also die in the process.

While Pruitt may not have been an active firefighter at the time in which he completed the rescue together, the truth here remains simple: He did what he needed to. He was once a firefighter, and therefore always a firefighter. We think that if he was going to go, he’d much rather go in this way than one where he had a slow death of illness.

While we technically never saw Pruitt’s body at the end of the episode, we could still draw what we needed to from the episode — he was gone. How else do interpret it?

