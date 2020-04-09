Station 19 season 3 episode 13 spoilers: The calendar photo shoot!







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Station 19 season 3 episode 13? At the center of this episode should be a photo shoot … something that we’re surprised hasn’t been a larger story on the show before now.

Let’s just put it this way — typically when you think about firefighters away from the job, one of the first things that you often think about are calendars. This is something that can often be fun, but also challenging for a number of different people. A lot of it depends on just what sort of photo shoot it is. Also, firefighters often don’t get into the business just so that they can take photos for a calendar. Instead, they’re meant to be heroes out in the field, doing whatever they can to ensure that the world is a little bit safer. we imagine that it can be somewhat of a shock to the system having to deal with something like this.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Station 19 season 3 episode 13 synopsis, just in case you need some more information all about what lies ahead:

Vic rallies the crew to pose for a calendar photo shoot that will support a good cause. Meanwhile, Emmett comes clean to Ben and Sullivan, and shows Andy a softer side.

It’s certainly a good thing to see the firefighters giving back, even in what is probably going to be an unexpected/atypical manner for many of them. In general, we do think that these characters need to find a way to have a little bit of fun after everything that they’ve gone through.

In the event that you haven’t heard as of yet, there are a few different things that you should know. For starters, this is an episode that will be airing at a different timeslot in 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will be for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, there are many different weeks to come for the remainder of the season — just because Grey’s Anatomy is ending doesn’t mean that this one is.

