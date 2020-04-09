NCIS: Los Angeles season 11: Why did Nell ‘leave’ the team?







A little time removed from Nell’s “departure” from NCIS: Los Angeles season 11, we now know a little more about the reasoning behind it. As it turns out, it doesn’t have a lot to do with cast member Renee Felice Smith wanting to depart the show full-time.

According to TVLine, the storyline for Nell was written in so that Renee could pursue an outside project — with that in mind, it’s similar to what we saw earlier this season for Barrett Foa (Eric Beale). He left for a while and eventually came back — when he did, he returned with a particularly fun episode. All signs point, therefore, to Nell eventually returning to the team … though we do question whether or not it will happen this season.

As we do approach the “finale,” know this — it’s not so much the finale as it is a regular episode that got bumped into that position. It’s possible the writers will have planned a Nell return for later this season but due to the current health crisis, they’re not really able to fill that in. That’s something we’ll hopefully get more info on eventually.

Whenever we do see Nell again, we’re sure that she will have to figure out whether or not she wants to come back and what sort of fulfillment that she is getting out of her job with NCIS. At the moment, that seems to be the reason behind her departure — she was ready to just resign outright, but Hetty made it clear that she would hold onto the spot for a little while. That will free up Nell if she does change her mind on her future down the road.

