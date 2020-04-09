Siren season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Is the birth here?







Siren season 3 episode 4 carries with it the title of “Life and Death,” and we certainly think that this has to mean something. There are serious concerns that a character could be killed off within the hour — meanwhile, at the same time it’s looking like this could be when we welcome a new mer-baby into the world! That’s going to be a fascinating addition to the world of this show, as it does introduce another driving force for Ryn and create new wrinkles in the mythology. How do you raise a young mermaid, and what does that process look like?

Go ahead and consider this to be a pivotal hour for the series — if nothing else, we’re very much curious to see how the story unfolds. Take a look at the full Siren season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight:

Ben and Maddie help Ryn guide her surrogate though a life-threatening delivery. Helen and Xander deliver a hybrid corpse to Beth at The Ranch. Xander faces danger on the high seas during a ride-along with the Bristol Cove water patrol.

Obviously, the presence of the corpse explains the “Death” part of the title in itself, but we don’t want to just view that and assume it is the only instance within the episode. There could be more despair coming elsewhere, but we hope that in the midst of it, there is somewhat of a light at the end of the tunnel. We want to see something shining bright on the horizon, that at least gives us some measure of hope that everything can be okay in Bristol Cove. If that happens, the world is going to be significantly better because of it.

