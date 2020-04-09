





Is Katy Keene new tonight on The CW? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer on that, we will have that within and then some.

Let’s start things off here with another dose of bad news: There is nothing on the air tonight insofar as new episodes go. The show’s writers room confirmed that with a new post on Twitter below. They did make it clear, however, that the next new episode entitled “Wishin’ and a Hopin'” will air on the network next week. There are some photos below for what’s coming, in the event that you want to be able to check those out.

In the event that you haven’t seen details about this installment just yet, you can check out more of them in the attached synopsis:

TO GOOD TO BE TRUE – Katy (Lucy Hale) struggles with find her place with her new position and loses her confidence and turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who gives her good advice. Alex (Lucien Laviscount) wants to put together The Pussycats again, but what his dad envisions and what Josie (Ashleigh Murray) envisions for the group are two different things leaving Alex to make a tough choice. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) is happy that he is able to bring his current boyfriend and a budding friendship with an ex together, but things become a little messy. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) is in an online feud that could ruin everything for her, and she is stunned when she learns who it is. Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson (#109). Original airdate 4/16/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So what does the future hold beyond this episode? We know that there are several more still to air this season on The CW, and we know there’s a curiosity about what lies beyond that. While cannot give you all of the answers on that as of yet, we can at least tell you this: There are 13 additional scripts ordered already. If those get converted over to episodes, you’ll have a chance to see much more of Lucy Hale and the rest of the cast moving forward. Whether or not those will just be called season 1 or a proper season 2, however, remains to be seen.

No new episode of #KatyKeene tonight, but we’ll be back next week with Chapter Nine: Wishin’ and Hopin’. Until then, we hope these stills were exactly what you were wishin’ and hopin’ for today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r6b29FKGea — Katy Keene Writer's Room (@KatyKeeneWriter) April 9, 2020

