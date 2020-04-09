Outlander season 5 episode 8 sneak peek: Jocasta copes with tragedy







Outlander season 5 episode 8 is finally arriving on Starz this weekend after a brief delay, and be prepared to see everyone going through stages of grief. There are going to be characters who are struggling with different degrees of emotion, and that of course includes Jocasta as she tries to figure out how best to grieve for someone she cared about deeply. She loved Murtagh — she may not have married him, but that does not mean that she loved him any less. That just means that there were some hurdles that were in their way that they were not able to overcome.

In the sneak peek below via Entertainment Weekly, you can get a sense of some of how Jocasta is coping with the loss of Murtagh, and trying to reconcile the fact that she is mourning him, yet was not married to him. Jamie responds to that by saying that Murtagh may have not been his father, but he was an important figure to him. He had an oath that he kept through the entirety of his life, regardless of whether or not Murtagh and Jamie ended up fighting on different sides of the conflict at Alamance.

We don’t think that the mourning is just going to stop within this episode — it’s a long process getting over losing someone you care about, and we’re sure that the Frasers are going to have to band together collectively for some time to deal with this. Murtagh’s death will absolutely have a ripple effect, though, as it is going to cause Jamie to really push harder in his stance with the Revolutionary War looming. He’s repaid his debt to Governor Tryon; now, he moves forward.

