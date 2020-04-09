Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale theory: Could Tom Koracick leave?







Tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale is going to prove to be emotional — but it could also raises a lot of different questions.

For the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and pose one of the questions we’re admittedly the most worried about right now. What in the world is going to happen to Tom Koracick? Could he actually leave the show? We’ll admit that this is something we’re casually worried about on some level for a few different reasons.

Let’s start things off here with this reminder: Teddy is getting married to Owen tonight on the show and, pending some last-minute interruption, that would leave Tom in a position where he has to work alongside a woman he loves and also her husband. That’s not ideal, and given that we’re talking here about someone who doesn’t have to work at this hospital, he could move on. Think about it — Koracick is one of the most accomplished people in his profession. We think that any hospital out there would want him. What’s keeping him at the Grey Sloan, if not Teddy? He has a working history with Amelia, but it’s not like he’s been at the hospital forever.

The good news is that we haven’t heard anything to suggest that Greg Germann is leaving the show. We don’t want that to happen — Tom is one of our favorite characters on the show and time and time again, he brings a lot of energy and conflict to the proceedings. He’s incredibly cocky from one vantage point, but at the same time he also has a big heart and a complicated past. There’s a vulnerability that we definitely appreciate.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy finale?

