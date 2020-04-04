Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 21 photo: DeLuca’s frustration







Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 21 is going to be the final episode of the season, and also a chance to experience fully the frustration of one Andrew DeLuca. He wants to do his best in order to help those in need … but then there are a lot of other people who feel like he’s not really able or capable of helping himself.

Just think about a lot of what we’ve seen as of late featuring the character — he was suspended from the hospital for pointing out suspected trafficking, only for there to be legitimate evidence it was there. He was also right about Susanne. He’s going to pour everything that he can into saving Richard Webber. Some people may think he’s manic, but there’s no diagnosis there. He may just be someone who is angry and upset that he’s never being taken seriously.

One thing we know for certain entering this episode is that he’s less than thrilled what is in front of him. You can get further evidence of that in the photo above. He looks clearly frustrated with what is going on in front of him, which we imagine has a thing or two to do with a procedure being done on Richard Webber. It’s possible that he came bearing some advice, and then nobody ended up taking said advice from him. Because of that, he’s going to act out based on what we saw in the promo.

DeLuca may think that he has an answer to what is going on with Richard … but is he right? Is anyone going to listen to him? That’s something that we’re going to be figuring out over the course of the episode.

