





On tonight’s The Masked Singer season 3 episode we had a chance to learn the identity of the Kangaroo — and some theories out there are correct!

In the end, what we learned at the conclusion of the episode was that it was none other than model Jordyn Woods under the mask — which is probably going to lead to some question marks among some show viewers. Woods actually doesn’t have a Wikipedia page at the time of this writing, which may actually be a first in terms of people who are a part of this show. She’s known mostly for her ties to the Kardashians and for her spot on the show Life of Kylie — but a lot of recent tabloid stories and drama have decimated a lot of that.

What this show represented for Jordyn was a real chance to showcase something completely different, and give viewers a chance know her for something that is altogether different. Or, for some viewers they’ll just be getting a chance to see her for the first time. The most important thing to remember here is that not everyone’s going to know every single person under the mask — even after they are revealed. Longtime viewers of Dancing with the Stars know this.

Jordyn did have a great run on the show this season but, when the dust settled, it did feel like this was the right time for her to go. She is so much of a better singer than we ever knew!

