Chicago Fire season 8 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: ’51’s Original Bell’







Are you prepared for Chicago Fire season 8 episode 20 to arrive on NBC next week? Let’s kick off this discussion by noting that this episode, pending some surprise, should very well be considered the finale … even if it wasn’t quite planned as one in advance. Production was forced to conclude early, so this episode is probably not going to feel like the same sort of sort we typically see in this spot. (Derek Haas even told us such recently.) We wouldn’t expect a jaw-dropping cliffhanger or anything of the sort.

Yet, that doesn’t mean that “51’s Original Bell” is going to be absent some interesting stories. Take, for example, whether or not Emily Foster could contemplate getting back into a full-on position in medicine; or, how Cruz is doing on the other side of his wedding to Chloe. We’re hoping for a happy, eventful episode at times … though we know there will also be some drama. This is Chicago Fire, and we’re convinced at this point that the series would not have it any other way.

For a few more details now about what to expect, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 20 synopsis:

04/15/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : When one of 51’s own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide becomes obsessed with helping out. Foster contemplates a big decision. Kidd is concerned for one of her high school trainees. TV-14

Within this episode, we’re expecting at least some great character development as we get to see more and more how these characters are shaped over time. We’re also hoping for some more Severide/Kidd stuff in the near future. With Cruz married it does feel now like these two have a chance to take their relationship to a new level, but we’re not sure that there would be time for it this season. If nothing else, doesn’t it feel like a good story for season 9? (At least we already know that the series is coming back.)

