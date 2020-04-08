Modern Family season 12: Will a revival, reunion ever happen?







Following tonight’s big series finale, is there any hope at all for a Modern Family season 12? Is it wrong to have optimism?

For the time being, we’ll continue to hold in our heart the notion that anything is possible. Given that the cast has said in interviews that there is no real cliffhanger at the end of the series finale, you’re going to have a chance for closure. Because of that, you can argue that there’s not really any pressing need for more new episodes. Of course, this does not mean that it can be written off entirely.

One of the things we’ve learned about these days is that we live within a world full of nostalgia — there’s always a hunger for things that are older or shows that we grew up on. Because of this, we’re not sure the impact of this series will be fully known for the next three or four years. We could see some viewers who started watching this show as teenagers become young adults and parents, and through that, they may come back to the show and relate to different characters. Or, maybe they will want to see what the next generation of the family looks like.

If there was ever an interest in doing more episodes, we have to imagine that ABC would at least be on board with the idea. This has been one of their biggest comedy hits ever and even a few reunion specials could be up their alley. For now, though, it makes sense to say goodbye — eleven years is a long time for any show to exist and Modern Family does have quite the legacy. We’re talking about a program with a ton of awards, iconic characters, and even emotional moments through the tears. The cast now gets an opportunity to stretch their wings a little bit and see what else is out there. Who knows? They may find their way back in some form eventually.

Do you think that a Modern Family season 12 could exist someday?

Would you prefer to see a spin-off, a revival, or just some sort of reunion show? Be sure to share all of your different thoughts now on the subject below, and remember to stick around for some other insight on this show and others. (Photo: ABC.)

