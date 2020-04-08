





Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article with that question, we’re happy to lend a helping hand.

We would understand why there would be some big questions about whether or not Riverdale was coming on the air tonight. After all, there are a lot of different things to consider here, including the long hiatus already and then also that Nancy Drew is coming on the air. It only makes sense to anticipate Archie and company back … but it’s not happening just yet. Instead, the plan here is for Riverdale to come back on the air when we get around to April 15, so we’re precisely one week away from getting to see some more of the show. Even with filming being forced to conclude early, there is still a lot coming up … and that includes a Riverdale tribute to Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

In the event you haven’t read much of the info that is out there about this episode — which should prove to be quite over-the-top and dramatic — be sure to check out the synopsis below:

THE RIVERDALE HIGH VARIETY SHOW – After the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Casey Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and the gang rally against their principal – each by performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#417). Original airdate 4/15/2020.

For those wondering, you can also see a promo for the episode below. In the place of the series tonight is a repeat of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event that redefined much of the Arrowverse as we know it.

What do you want to see on Riverdale season 4 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and remember to stick around for more news related to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

