NCIS season 17 notes: New Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray messages

Let’s start here with Wilmer Valderrama, who posted an extended and somewhat-comedic version of the CBS “we’re all in this together” videos on his Instagram today. His starts off with a lot of comfort and hope during this tough time, but then also takes quite the turn when he starts talking about toilet paper and his dog. Let’s just say that some of Wilmer’s sitcom roots start showing through a lot of this — if you need a laugh, hopefully this video will provide it.

The sentiment in the end here is quite the lovely one — we’re all trying to make the best out of what is an incredibly difficult situation. Shows like NCIS are going to help us get through it, and we’re grateful knowing that we’ve at least got one more episode that is coming around the bend.

A fun bit from Sean Murray

Did you know that one of his cats is named Abby, and it is because of the NCIS character? In the Instagram post below, he talks a little bit about his pets, and when someone asked him if Abby was named after Pauley Perrette’s character, here was his response:

actually, yes :) her black and white coloring reminded me of Abby… Pauley always got a kick outta that

So, in the end, that concludes your adorable NCIS fact of the day — we feel like there are a lot of other pets out there also named after charracters. Sean’s not the only person who’s done this!

