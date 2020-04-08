The Masked Singer aftershow coming; Nick Cannon to host







We know that Fox is very much interested in getting as much original programming on the air in this difficult time. Hence, why they’ve decided to lean more on The Masked Singer as a brand than ever before.

Today, the network proclaimed that Nick Cannon is going to be hosting After the Mask, a program that will be airing for at least four weeks starting on April 22. The show will be set in virtual fashion, meaning that Cannon will probably be at home/some other isolated location and speaking with celebrity guests remotely. Odds are, some of the guests will be people who were previously unmasked on the show.

Will viewers really be interested in checking this out? We do think that there will at least be some attention paid to it, largely due to the lack of programming elsewhere and then also the nature of The Masked Singer as a television brand. It’s one of the most popular shows on all TV and with that in mind, this felt fairly inevitable.

For some more news on The Masked Singer in video form, check out some of the latest updates at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our The Masked Singer playlist. We’ll have other news coming before long…

The biggest challenge that is coming with The Masked Singer is the simple fact that there are a lot of viewers who have already figured out the identity of most of the cast. Because of this, it’s going to be rather hard for them to create a lot of suspense surrounding some of the remaining performers. We’d focus the show more about the experiences certain people had when they were filming the series.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now!

What do you think about the idea of there being a The Masked Singer season 3 aftershow?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news regarding the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







