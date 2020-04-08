How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 11: Cicely Tyson returns







Are you ready to check out How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 11 on ABC tomorrow night? Well, let’s just say that this installment is going to be all sorts of important. We could get an answer to a number of extremely-important questions and beyond that, there is also a big-name guest star coming back in Cicely Tyson.

In the video below (courtesy of People) you can see the legendary actress back in the role of Annalise’s mother, and this just so happens to also be when we learn about what’s going down with Annalise. The character is on house arrest after being captured in the midseason premiere, and she’s getting a visitor in order to see how things are going for her. Maybe this will put a spring in her step … maybe. We’re still at a point here where we can assume just about anything.

Beyond what’s going on with Annalise’s mother, we have a feeling that this episode will prove to be a little bit more complicated. Just think about what we’re set to learn in terms of who killed Asher — also, we have to see Annalise do whatever she can to get to the bottom of what’s going down with Connor and Michaela.

In the end, we think this episode is going to get us a little bit closer to learning the truth about what’s going on with Wes and Laurel — is the former really alive? How long are we going to be waiting to get answers? Let’s hope within a few episodes, we learn at least some stuff.

