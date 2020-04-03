How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 11: Who killed Asher?







Next week on How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 11, it looks like one big answer is going to be revealed! The series isn’t forcing us to wait all that long for more answers about Asher, as we’re about to learn who is responsible for killing it.

In the promo below, you can see at least some potential suspects — but then also, at the same time, one person who claims they know the truth behind what happened: Gabriel. The last we saw, Asher was willing to give Gabriel a healthy sum of money in return for his phone, but what’s interesting about this is that in theory, Gabriel wouldn’t have known who Asher spoke to unless he was either still in the room or managed to get back his phone. There could be a part of this exchange we simply did not see.

Is it possible that Gabriel is simply covering his tracks and he is the one responsible for what happened? It’s the sort of thing that we cannot rule out fully — yet, at the same time we have a hard time thinking that Gabriel did it. He’s just far too obvious given what we saw at the end of the midseason finale, plus some of the tension that we know is there between him and Asher already over Michaela.

We’re fine that the writers aren’t keeping us waiting too long for answers on this — after all, there is plenty of time for them to take on other topics still, including what happened to Annalise.

