





Tonight on Ink Master season 13 episode 14, we bore witness to what was one of the toughest challenges of the season. Japanese tattoos are brutal, especially when there are artists who aren’t especially experienced in the craft.

The five artists who are in the competition tonight are all fantastic and yet, none of them could get a lot of praise for what they put up. There was no tattoo of the day and, despite winning skull picks for an emotional flash challenge, we also saw Bob fail to ensure his own safety. His tattoo was still better than some of the others, but it was not enough to make him feel altogether comfortable.

As the judges had to deliberate, we honestly didn’t know who would be going. Jerrel had a ton of problems with his design across the board, and Kelly couldn’t manage to be consistently great in his. The guys came up with a plan to target Angel, and that made at least some sense given that she was the only one who couldn’t be pardoned by a judge given that she already was. We’ll admit, though, that given how much time was left in the season, we assumed that there would be a pardon this week and a double-elimination the next. Based on the talent of everyone left, you could easily make an argument for it.

Eventually, the final three was named — Jerrel, Kelly, and Angel. We can’t say that we were surprised by the result, but we honestly had no idea who was going to be sent packing. Jerrel was told he didn’t have what it takes to be Ink Master … but we really felt like it wasn’t going to last. It didn’t. Chris came out and, moments later, gave Jerrel the last remaining pardon. This felt inevitable, and it’s also deserved. He is probably the best overall artist this season and, with that, it would’ve been a bummer to see him taken out at this point. He lives to fight another day.

