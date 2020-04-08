SWAT season 4: What are the current renewal odds at CBS?







At the moment, the future is very much to be determined when it comes to a SWAT season 4 over at CBS. Yet, is there a reason to have some hope? Can we expect to see Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast back? We come into this article with a little bit of hope … but also no guarantees.

While nothing at the moment is confirmed on the show’s future, we can at least look at some of the numbers to date. Season 3 has so far averaged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then close to 3.9 million live viewers. These are drops from where the show was in season 2, but still reasonably comparable to some other shows that CBS has at 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslots across the board. It’s enough to throw the show into consideration, but not enough to offer too many guarantees on the future.

So what is the biggest case for this renewal? It has a good bit to do with the show’s DVR performance, its international popularity, and the presence of Moore as a leading man. What CBS has figured out over the years is a model that really works for them — one where they have a number of different revenue streams and shows that almost function as brands in their own right. There’s a real cultivation behind the scenes to make these shows stick around for a lengthy period of time. Compared to some other networks, at least, CBS doesn’t do as many cancellations.

Yet, the ratings here do leave something to be desired, and season 3 is down considerably versus the season 2 numbers. With the action sequences present here, we have to imagine that SWAT isn’t altogether cheap to make.

Despite these factors, we remain cautiously optimistic over the future of the series on CBS. With pilot season completely in disarray right now, CBS needs some stable hits. SWAT is that, and there are definitely way more stories to tell in this world.

