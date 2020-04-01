





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? For those hungry for an answer, we’ve got one within … plus also further insight on what’s next.

Here’s the thing — originally, there were some plans for episode 18 to come on the air tonight. It’s something that the network plotted out and they wanted it to come to fruition. However, things have obviously changed since then — especially in the real world. Because of what’s going on, episode orders are being trimmed and networks are trying to accommodate shorter schedules. It’s because of this that there no longer is a new episode. “Stigma” has been moved to Wednesday, April 8, and over the course of that hour you will see an emotional story play out.

Based on the promo below, at the center of this episode is a cop who makes an enormous mistake, one that makes them question whether they can keep on living. They’re clearly struggling with issues pertaining to mental health, but have no one to talk to and with that, very little while it comes to a recourse to get better. This episode should serve as a way to explore some of these issues a little bit further, as Hondo and the rest of the team work to both help him and possibly save the lives of others.

“Stigma” – Hondo and the SWAT team race to save Buck (Louis Ferreira), their former unit leader, when he goes off grid and they fear he plans to harm himself. Flashbacks reveal the search for Buck, which coincides with one of the team’s most brutal missions, as each team member receives counseling and discusses the untold mental and emotional difficulties inherent to working in SWAT, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Following this episode, there will be a PSA featuring a number of different cast members as they encourage those struggling to seek help. It’s a message that is especially important with everything going on in the world now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on SWAT, including further insight on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to SWAT season 3 episode 18?

Are you bummed that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







