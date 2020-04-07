For Life episode 9 spoilers: What lies ‘Buried’ within







Next week For Life episode 9 is slated to arrive on ABC, and we’ll hopefully be inching closer to Aaron getting good news. Do we think that we’re going to get all of the way there in this episode? Probably not, given that there are still some stories left in this season. We think that the folks over at ABC want to take their time getting us to some of the answers and in the end, we understand why. This is a show that wants to have a second season presumably, and they can use a big chunk of what’s ahead setting the stage for that!

As for what specifically intrigues us about next week’s “Buried,” a lot of that revolves around Aaron trying to use another case to draw parallels to his own. He’s been locked up for a long time, and hasn’t quite been given a fair shake when it comes to his case. A lot of people who are locked up are ignored or treating like nothing; he wants to ensure that this mistake is recognized with his latest case.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life episode 9 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead:

“Buried” – Aaron pushes to represent longtime inmate Easley Barton, hoping that winning this 23-year-old case against Maskins will strengthen his own. Captain Foster continues his drug-smuggling racket as Safiya closes in. Marie struggles with her breakup with Darius as she continues to help Aaron in his case on ABC’s “For Life,” TUESDAY, APRIL 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Are we moving closer to Marie and Aaron being more on the same page again? It feels that way, but we don’t think, like with Aaron’s case, that anything will be tied together too quickly. Just be patient here, and we think that we’ll have an exciting finale when we get to the other side.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to For Life, including other scoop on what’s ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to For Life coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







