





Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? We’ve got an answer to that question within this piece — plus, a look ahead!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way, as there is no new installment coming up later tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, FBI ended its second season last week, and then NCIS is off for the week. This show benefits from having some good lead-ins (as do many others across TV), so it makes perfect sense for CBS to put it on a one-week break.

Luckily, it does feel as though the network is finding a great way to make it up to you. After all, there are two episodes that are airing next week, and if you want to learn more about what’s coming up, be sure to check out the attached synopses.

“Ironbound” – After a small town police officer claims he’s the victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall, Jess and the team find he just might be right, on the first of two new back-to-back episodes of FBI: MOST WANTED, at a special time on Tuesday, April 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network

“Ride or Die” – After a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border. Also, Jess teaches Tali how to stand up to bullies, on the second of two new back-to-back episodes of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that we’re the most excited about beyond the stories here is simply getting to see how the show fares in an earlier timeslot. While there is no season 2 renewal at the moment, it feels inevitable. Are we going to have a chance to see that before next week? If not, these episodes may be a way for FBI: Most Wanted to ensure that another batch of episodes turns up on the schedule.

