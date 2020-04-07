





Is FBI new tonight on CBS? After last week’s exciting and ambitious FBI crossover, it’s fair to want so much more.

Alas, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while in order to check it out. There is no new episode tonight, and last week, as it turns out, was the finale. It was not originally meant to be, but plans changed after production was forced to shut down due to the global health crisis. What becomes of the other stories planned remains to be seen — like with every other industry out there, there is a tremendous amount of flux out there.

There is no confirmation at present that there will be an FBI season 3 at CBS, but we would go ahead and consider it a foregone conclusion. We’re coming off of the two most-watched episodes of the series, and the power of Dick Wolf as an executive producer is already showing. He builds franchises like nobody’s business, and there’s already one blossoming here with FBI: Most Wanted already on the air and likely to return. You never know, there could eventually be a third series … but there’s nothing to report on there as of yet.

Odds are, we’ll have a chance to hear more in terms of a potential FBI season 3 at some point over the next month or so — though the renewal timelines for a lot of networks are currently a little bit messy due to what’s going on in the real world. It’s a quest to find some element of stability right now before CBS can start to really figure out what they want for the fall. A renewal will almost certainly happen, but don’t be shocked if it takes a little time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on FBI, including other scoop on past episodes and Missy Peregrym’s future

What do you want to see on FBI season 2 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more insight regarding the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







