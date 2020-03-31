FBI season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS? The latest update







Can you expect an FBI season 3 renewal over at CBS? Or, is it more likely that the crime drama is going to be canceled? As we brace ourselves for the big finale, we’re going to do our best to break that down within.

Let’s start things off here with this, though — officially, there is no news as of yet as to whether or not an FBI season 3 renewal is going to happen. We remain optimistic that there is going to be more of this story — as a matter of fact, we’d project that a renewal will come within the next month or so.

The biggest reason why you can expect a renewal is fairly simple: The ratings are there to make it happen. This season averaged close to a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 9 million live viewers a season. It compares really well to the ratings from season 1, meaning that viewers who are liking the show are still interested in coming back and checking out more. That’s not something that you get all the time within the TV world, so it’s basically worth celebrating anytime you get it.

Meanwhile, the fact that FBI is more or less a franchise at this point also bodes well for the series long-term. There is already FBI: Most Wanted out there on CBS, and there could be yet another spin-off down the road if a good idea surfaces. The network is clearly invested, and the only thing we really need at this point is an official announcement.

Remember that an FBI season 3 could already have at least a few stories in the bank. Season 2 was forced to stop filming sooner than expected due to the current health crisis — the Chicago PD event featuring Tracy Spiridakos was not written to be the end of the road. While we’re not guaranteeing that the remainder of the planned season 2 stories will see the light of day next season, we wouldn’t be shocked if a remixed version of them ended up surfacing in some shape or form.

Related News – Be sure to get some other updates right now on FBI and the future

Do you want to see an FBI season 3 renewal happen at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







