The Conners season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Will Dan tell Louise the truth?







Are you prepared for The Conners season 2 episode 18 to arrive on ABC in a single week’s time? We suppose that, for starters, the best news is that we don’t have to wait for what lies ahead now. There are a couple of episodes left this season, and we’re sure that there will be a lot of big events coming in here throughout.

When it comes to “Pilot Lights & Sister Fights,” we know that one of the principal stories is going to revolve around seeing Dan try to come to terms with his feelings for Louise. He wants to tell her exactly how he feels, but is it too late for the two of them? He’s going to try to follow her on tour, so that will be a part of their story.

As for what’s happening elsewhere, be prepared for a lot of emotional storylines — and some opportunities for big twists featuring a number of different characters. For more, go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Pilot Lights & Sister Fights” – Dan is finally ready to share his feelings with Louise, but it could be too late. Darlene balances the stress of wooing potential advertisers and doctor’s appointments as she realizes how badly she wants a baby. Ben gets caught up playing handyman and babysitter for Becky, which has him miss an important meeting and causes Darlene to pick a nasty fight with the both of them, on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, APRIL 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

As we approach the finale, we have a feeling that there will be a lot of big reveals. We’re going to learn, for example, the truth about Dan and Louise’s future, and we have a feeling that Darlene is going to move closer to figuring out just what she wants. We know that there are talks underway about a season 3 already, so there is a lot to be excited for in regards to the future.

